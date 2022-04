20-year-old Lakshya Sen had recently become the youngest Indian shuttler to reach the final of the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships, the oldest badminton tournament in the world. Lakshya became only the fifth Indian after the likes of the legendary Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the competition. Lakshya went don fighting against world number one Viktor Axelsen in the summit clash.