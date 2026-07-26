/Telangana CM Proposes Lowering Election Contest Age to 21 | Gen Z in Politics?

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has proposed a major electoral reform by seeking to lower the minimum age for contesting Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections from 25 years to 21 years. The Chief Minister has also proposed reducing the eligibility age for contesting Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections from 30 years to 25 years. Telangana is expected to convene a special Assembly session in early August to pass a resolution urging the Centre to amend the relevant laws. Linking the proposal to the recent NEET paper leak protests, Revanth Reddy said India's youth deserve greater representation in politics and governance. He questioned why 21-year-olds, who are eligible to become IAS, IPS, and IFS officers and contest local body elections, cannot contest parliamentary or assembly elections.