Stars & crew of Disney-Pixar's 'Lightyear' unhappy by the ban on 14 countries

Published: Jun 14, 2022, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Walt Disney Co. was unable to acquire authorization to screen its new Pixar picture "Lightyear" in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian nations, and the animated feature was unlikely to launch in China, the world's largest movie market.
