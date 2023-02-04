Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda says 'India, Japan working together in Lanka'

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has lauded New Delhi's support to his country which came without "condition" and the package was "extremely flexible". Remember, India last year gave financial support of USD 4 billion as the country underwent through a major economic crisis. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, High Commissioner Moragoda said, "India helped us to stabilise the economy, India reached out to the IMF and some of the bilateral partners like Japan."