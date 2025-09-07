LOGIN
Sri Lanka halts Chemmani mass grave excavation over funding issues

Published: Sep 07, 2025, 18:23 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 18:23 IST
Sri Lanka halts Chemmani mass grave excavation over funding issues
The second stage of excavations at the Chemmani mass grave in Sri Lanka has been suspended due to a lack of funds. The site is among the country’s most high-profile cases of mass grave investigations.

