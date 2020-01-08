Sour grapes as U.S. wine sellers fear looming luxury tariffs on France

Jan 08, 2020, 05.20 PM(IST)
U.S. consumers, companies and workers will pay the biggest price for proposed 100% tariffs on French Champagne and other sparkling wines, cheese, porcelain, enamel cookware and handbags, witnesses told the U.S. government on Tuesday (January 7).