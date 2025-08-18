LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine strikes Russian train station ahead of Trump-Zelensky meet

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine strikes Russian train station ahead of Trump-Zelensky meet

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 13:14 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine strikes Russian train station ahead of Trump-Zelensky meet
Ukraine has launched a strike on a Russian train station just days before President Zelensky’s meeting with Donald Trump. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos