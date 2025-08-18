Live TV
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine strikes Russian train station ahead of Trump-Zelensky meet
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine strikes Russian train station ahead of Trump-Zelensky meet
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 18, 2025, 13:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 18, 2025, 13:14 IST
Ukraine has launched a strike on a Russian train station just days before President Zelensky’s meeting with Donald Trump. Watch to know more on this!
