LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Endures Waves of Drone Fury, Poltava Plunged into Darkness

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Endures Waves of Drone Fury, Poltava Plunged into Darkness

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 10:29 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 10:29 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Endures Waves of Drone Fury, Poltava Plunged into Darkness
Ukraine faces relentless drone attacks as waves of strikes hit key regions. In Poltava, power outages have plunged the city into darkness amid rising tensions and escalating assaults.

Trending Topics

trending videos