Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Endures Waves of Drone Fury, Poltava Plunged into Darkness
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Endures Waves of Drone Fury, Poltava Plunged into Darkness
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 20, 2025, 10:29 IST
| Updated:
Aug 20, 2025, 10:29 IST
Ukraine faces relentless drone attacks as waves of strikes hit key regions. In Poltava, power outages have plunged the city into darkness amid rising tensions and escalating assaults.
Trending Topics
#russiaukrainewar #poltava #wion
trending videos
Trump-Putin Ukraine talks underway in Alaska | Seated for 'high-stakes' meet
Putin Prepares for Victory in Ukraine War as Europe Stares at New Map
Texas Redistricting Plan: Democrats Return to Texas, Vow to Take Redistricting Battle to Court | WION
Israel-Gaza War: Israel Strikes Gaza as Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal | GRAVITAS
U.S: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level of His Second Term
Serbia Protests: Protesters Torch Ruling Party Offices, Demand Early Elections | Race To Power | WION
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control
Nairobi Vinyl: How Nairobi's Rare Vinyl Haven is Preserving African History | WION
Mumbai Floods: Mithi River Nears Danger Mark; Non-Stop Rains Bring Mumbai to a Pause
BREAKING: Russian nuclear bombers roar near Alaska
Massive Whale Found Dead on Mexico Beach
UN Warns Of Widespread Famine In Gaza | Over 180 Deaths From Starvation Reported Since War Began
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
Ukraine Cruise Missile: Ukraine Unveils Biggest-Ever Cruise Missile | GRAVITAS
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Survivors of Nagasaki: Hibakusha Preserve the Legacy of Atomic Tragedy
Why bees are dying in US but thriving in China
BREAKING: India, China Agree on New Steps for Boundary Talks in a Boost to Bilateral Ties | WION
China offers 'pregnancy robot' for $14,000
Zelensky Says He is Ready to Hold Elections, Lays Out Conditions for Fresh Polls | WION
Russia-Ukraine war: 500kg Russian bombs ravage Ukraine right after peace talks
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Chile Elections: Communist, and a Far-right Politician Lead the Field in Chile's Presidential Polls | WION
Which 6 Wars Did Trump Claim To Have 'Ended' In The Last Six Months?
Pakistan Floods: Monsoon Kills Nearly 400 in Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Worst Affected
Gaza war: Israelis call for peaceful coexistence with Palestine, demand release of hostages
India-China Ties: Chinese FM Wang Yi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi to Meet PM Modi Later
Egypt Warns Israel That Mass Displacement Of Gazans Is A ‘Red Line’
India-China Ties: PM Modi Hails Steady Progress in India-China Ties | WION
Israel Gaza War | U.S.: Not a Coincidence that Hamas Accepted Deal After Trump's Remark
BREAKING | Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Talks About Brokering Zelensky-Putin Meeting
Congo Mines: Inside The Mine That Feeds The Tech World, Funds Congo’s Rebels | WION
Google Nuclear Plant: AI's Hunger Forces Google to Go Nuclear | GRAVITAS
Macron to recognize Palestine as a state, Netanyahu fumes
Mumbai Floods: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, More Rains Expected | GRAVITAS
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine War| Reports: Ukraine Destroys Russian Freight Train In Occupied Zaphorizhzhia
Watch: Pakistan Floods: Monsoon Rains Lash Karachi, 329 Dead in Northwestern Pakistan | Pak Floods
Timbuktu's Ancient Manuscripts Return Amid Fragile Peace
Ivory coast opposition protests grow after thiam, Gbagbo barred from election
Miss India universe 2025: 22-year-old Manika Vishwakarma crowned miss India universe 2025
Putin on American soil after 10 years | Lands at U.S. base in Alaska for summit
India hits back at China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh
China Introduces Robot Pregnancy With Artificial Womb, Shaping the Future of Birth
Instagram's New 'Stalking' Feature | Instagram's Big Shift
Zelensky-Trump meet: behind the scenes and smiles at the White House
Gaza Food Crisis: Deadly Virus Surge in Gaza Amid War, Starvation and Israeli Blockade | GRAVITAS