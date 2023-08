Since Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in early June Kyiv has now urged its civilians in areas near the front lines close to the northeastern town of Kup'yans'k to evacuate. This has come about as Russia is ramping up its assault to recapture the lost land in the conflict. Meanwhile, in Kyiv's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the front-line town of Orikhiv has seen some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.