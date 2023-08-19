Russia-Ukraine War: Russia announces new upgrades to 'Listva' mine-clearing vehicle

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
According to the press office of Ruselectronics Holding Company, which is a division of the state-owned technology company Rostec, the Russian-made Listva mine-clearing vehicle may get a more potent microwave gun to more effectively combat modern mines with semiconductor electronics, the company told TASS on Thursday at the Army 2023 international arms show.

