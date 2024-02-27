Russia-Ukraine war: Netherlands to contribute $108 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine
Around 20 European leaders and representatives of other nations met in Paris to discuss the war in Ukraine. The host French president Emanuel Macron announced new steps to strengthen military aid to Ukraine. Macron said that the Russian defeat is extremely crucial to the security and stability in Europe while adding that the leaders gathered to send Putin a message of European determination on Ukraine he said that Moscow is showing more aggressive nature not just in Ukraine but in general as well. Watch to know more!