/Lebanon arrests alleged Israeli spy accused of infiltrating hezbollah &helping target top commanders

Lebanese authorities have arrested a man accused of working as an Israeli spy and allegedly infiltrating Hezbollah's internal network in one of the most significant counterintelligence cases in recent years. According to Lebanese investigators, the suspect is believed to have provided Israel with highly sensitive intelligence that allegedly helped identify targets for the assassinations of several senior Hezbollah military commanders during 2024. Reports claim the suspect maintained close access to Hezbollah's leadership and passed intelligence after meeting alleged Israeli intelligence operatives during trips abroad. Lebanese officials say he was arrested at Beirut's airport while attempting to leave the country for Iraq after months of surveillance.