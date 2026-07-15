/Trump reportedly asked Netanyahu to withdraw Israeli forces from Lebanon & Syria

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 22:12 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 22:12 IST
A tense call behind closed doors. According to Barak Ravid of Channel 12 and Axios, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday to start withdrawing Israeli forces from southern Syria and Lebanon. Trump reportedly warned that Israel’s presence in Syrian territory is fueling tensions and could trigger an escalation, saying “They don’t want you there. You should redeploy.” He made a similar push on Lebanon.