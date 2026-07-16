/Iran threatens U.S. | BIMSTEC summit | Toronto air quality worsens | Kyiv missile attack | WION News

In today's top world headlines, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval urged stronger BIMSTEC cooperation to address shared security and economic challenges, including global supply chain disruptions. Iran warned that any U.S. interference in the Strait of Hormuz would cross a "red line," while explosions were reported near Iran's Jabar Port amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Israel reaffirmed its military presence in security zones across Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, and Russian ballistic missile strikes killed civilians in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Toronto recorded the world's worst air quality due to wildfire smoke, Indian stock markets traded flat after a volatile session, and Zee Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announced the establishment of Sri Nand Kishor Goenka University in Hisar.