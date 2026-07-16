/BIMSTEC Security chiefs meet in New Delhi | Ajit Doval leads talks on terrorism & maritime security

India hosted the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs' Meeting in New Delhi, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chairing discussions involving security leaders from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The meeting focused on strengthening regional cooperation in maritime security, counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, and supply chain resilience amid rising geopolitical tensions. NSA Doval emphasized India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, and MAHASAGAR vision while calling for greater collaboration to tackle common security challenges across the Bay of Bengal region. Bilateral meetings with several member nations also explored mechanisms to enhance intelligence cooperation and regional stability.