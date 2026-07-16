/IBM shares plunge 25% after shock earnings warning, ai chip shortage hits software demand

IBM shares plunged 25% in their steepest single-day decline since 1968 after the company issued a preliminary earnings warning that fell short of Wall Street expectations. The sharp selloff wiped out more than $100 billion in market value and erased much of the company's AI-driven gains from earlier this year. IBM blamed weaker-than-expected results on a global memory chip shortage, saying customers redirected spending toward AI servers, storage, and memory hardware instead of software and mainframes. The warning also weighed on the broader technology sector, with software stocks declining while chipmakers and storage companies gained as investors shifted toward AI infrastructure.