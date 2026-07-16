/Ajit Doval meets BIMSTEC security chiefs to boost regional security and counterterrorism cooperation

India is strengthening regional security cooperation ahead of the Fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers' Meeting in New Delhi. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with senior officials from Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to discuss key regional security issues. The discussions focused on maritime security, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism cooperation, law enforcement coordination, and regional stability. Ajit Doval also reviewed bilateral security cooperation with Myanmar and explored deeper collaboration with Thailand on intelligence sharing and security coordination. During his meeting with Bangladesh's Defence Adviser, the two sides discussed emerging security challenges facing the Bay of Bengal region, including cross-border crime, terrorism, insurgency, narcotics trafficking, and climate-related security risks.