/Hezbollah security breach: Lebanon arrests alleged Israeli spy linked to top commanders' killings

Lebanese authorities have arrested a man accused of spying for Israel and allegedly infiltrating Hezbollah's internal network in what investigators describe as one of the most significant intelligence breaches faced by the Iran-backed group in recent years. According to Lebanese investigators, the suspect allegedly provided highly sensitive intelligence that helped Israel identify and target several senior Hezbollah military commanders during 2024, including Fouad Shukur and Ibrahim Akil. Officials say the suspect maintained close access to Hezbollah's leadership and reportedly met individuals linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency during trips to Turkey before passing information about targets in Beirut.