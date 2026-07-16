/Russia pounds Ukraine with 122 drones and missiles | 13 dead, kyiv under heavy attack

Russia has launched another large-scale drone and missile assault across Ukraine, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 as fighting continues to intensify. The attacks targeted several regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, industrial facilities, and medical buildings. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 122 attack drones and two ballistic missiles, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 101 drones. Explosions were reported across Kyiv following missile alerts, while officials confirmed damage to warehouses and non-residential buildings.