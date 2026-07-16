/Iran strikes US bases | Russia bombards Kyiv | Israel holds security zones | UK economy grows

Top headlines: 1) Iran launches drone attacks targeting US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for recent American strikes. 2) Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim ballistic missile strikes on a US airbase in Jordan following US attacks inside Iran. 3) US military releases official footage of its latest wave of airstrikes targeting Iranian command centers, missile sites, air defenses, drone infrastructure and coastal military facilities. 4) Israel confirms it will maintain military forces inside security zones across Lebanon, Syria and Gaza to counter regional threats. 5) Russia launches fresh ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv, killing civilians and injuring several others, including a child. 6) UK economy returns to growth in May despite continuing geopolitical uncertainty and elevated energy prices. Watch the latest international news updates, geopolitical analysis and breaking headlines from around the world.