/Canada wildfires surround train as massive fires disrupt rail operations across the country

A dramatic video shows a train surrounded by towering wildfire flames as crews rushed to safety during Canada's ongoing wildfire emergency. Authorities said rail operations were disrupted as more than 100 active wildfires continued to burn across the country, forcing precautionary measures and raising safety concerns. The incident highlights the growing impact of Canada's wildfire season on transportation networks, communities, and air quality. Emergency crews remain on high alert as firefighters battle rapidly spreading blazes fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.