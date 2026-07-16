/U.S.-Iran war escalates: U.S. Launches fresh strikes on Iran as Trump warns 'better behave'

The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered its fifth consecutive day as U.S. forces launched a fresh wave of strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities linked to threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. According to U.S. Central Command, the military operation focused on strategic Iranian military infrastructure, while Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Rask, and areas near Bushehr. The U.S. military also confirmed that it disabled a vessel attempting to reach an Iranian port after it allegedly violated the renewed naval blockade, further intensifying tensions in the region. Meanwhile, Iran reportedly launched attacks against U.S. military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Iraqi Kurdish security forces intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones near coalition facilities.