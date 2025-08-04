LOGIN
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 14:59 IST
Russia's shared value visa explained: westerners invited to live & work

Russia has launched its “Shared Value Visa,” inviting Western professionals to live and work in the country. Watch the video to know more information on this!

