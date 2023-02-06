Protests in Denmark against plan to cancel holiday | Latest News | WION

Thousands of people gathered in the capital Copenhagen to protest against the planned abolition of great prayer day, which is a Christian holiday. Initially introduced as a day of prayer, fasting, and penitence, it falls on the fourth Friday after easter. The government wants to make people work and use the funds to help raise tax revenues for higher defence spending in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. The government has proposed moving forward to 2030, a goal set by NATO of raising defence spending to 2% of GDP, instead of 2033 as planned earlier. The move is expected to provide an extra 440 million dollars to state coffers. The cancelled holiday would entail that people would have to work a day extra, for which they will be paid.