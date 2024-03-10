PM Modi's 4-day trip ahead of elections, inaugurates developmental projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Darshan and Pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi. The Indian prime minister is on a three-day tour of four Indian States. The visits are part of the PM's pan India outreach ahead of the upcoming general elections. The Indian Prime Minister was in the temple town of Varanasi where he was inside the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, where the Prime Minister offered prayers. Watch to know more!