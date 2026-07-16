/Men's ODI World Cup 2027: ICC approves sweeping changes to 2027 ODI WC & 2028 T20 WC

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 15:27 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 15:27 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved significant changes to the Men's ODI World Cup 2027 and the Men's T20 World Cup 2028, reshaping the format of two of cricket's biggest global tournaments. The decision is expected to impact qualification pathways, tournament structure, and the overall competition as the ICC looks to enhance the global appeal of the sport. The changes mark a key step in the governing body's long-term vision for international cricket.