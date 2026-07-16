/Iran vs US escalation: Iran's new drone strategy overwhelms air defenses

Iran has unveiled a new military strategy by deploying coordinated drone and ballistic missile swarm attacks designed to overwhelm advanced US-allied air defense systems across the Gulf. As the US-Iran conflict intensifies, Tehran has launched fresh retaliatory strikes targeting American military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, while the IRGC claims its precision attacks damaged key US military infrastructure. Meanwhile, the United States has expanded its air campaign, striking Iranian coastal defense systems, missile launch sites, and military facilities near the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump has warned that Washington is prepared to intensify attacks, including targeting Iran's power plants and bridges, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table. With both sides escalating military operations, concerns are growing that the conflict could widen into a broader regional war. Watch the full report for the latest updates, expert analysis, and key developments from the rapidly evolving US-Iran crisis.