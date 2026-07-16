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INDIA bloc bereft as Sharad Pawar mulls abandoning Congress

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 16:12 IST
Political activity is gathering pace ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, with key meetings between Maharashtra's top leaders fueling speculation over possible political realignments.

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