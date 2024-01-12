videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
People cut down on traditional barbecue as prices soar
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 12, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Rising inflation in Argentina is taking a toll on Asado - the traditional Argentinian barbecue, as people cut down on their spending to survive rising prices.
trending now
US: Brawl breaks out over filling up of a secret tunnel inside a NYC synagogue
In-depth journey of crafting & approving the Indian budget | World Business Watch
People cut down on traditional barbecue as prices soar
US: Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax fraud charges
Impact of Red Sea disruption decoded: What's likely to get more expensive? | World DNA
recommended videos
Tech titans in valuation race
Higher-than-expected inflation makes rate cuts less urgent
India's TCS & Infosys report muted sales numbers
How much does cooking at home cost in India?
Tech titans in valuation race
recommended videos
Tech titans in valuation race
Higher-than-expected inflation makes rate cuts less urgent
India's TCS & Infosys report muted sales numbers
How much does cooking at home cost in India?