ODI WC: Hosts India face arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Hosts India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the ICC ODI World Cup. The two-time champions will host the 1992 winners for the first time in seven years. The Indian batting has hit top gear with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring a record-breaking century in Delhi against Afghanistan. Pakistan too are in form and chased down an ODI world record total of 344 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks down the key battles ahead of the marquee clash.

