NZ stay perfect but Williamson injured again

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Kane Williamson scored 78 on his return but was forced to retire hurt after injuring his thumb in the victory against Afghanistan. 1996 World cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes that the Kiwi Skipper could be rested for their next clash against Afghanistan as a precaution.

