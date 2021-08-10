News Alert: India to evacuate all diplomats from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif

Aug 10, 2021, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India is set to evacuate all diplomats from its mission in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan, sources confirmed on Tuesday. Sources further said that Indian officials remain present in the embassy in Kabul as of now.
Read in App