New Zealand joins fray in banning TikTok

The UK announced plans to ban the use of the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on government corporate devices. New Zealand’s parliament will also ban TikTok from all parliamentary devices, amid mounting international security concerns surrounding the app. The us government says TikTok should be sold or else face a possible ban in the country. The video-sharing app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is accused of posing a national security risk through data gathered from millions of users. WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Mike Buckley, a senior journalist and political commentator, about this developing story.