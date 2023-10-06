New Zealand beat holders England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
In Ahmedabad, New Zealand defeated world champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. With 82 balls remaining, the New Zealanders easily surpassed a target of 283 thanks to centuries from Devin Conve and Rachin Rindra, who also shared a record stand of 273.

