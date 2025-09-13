LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal sets March 5 elections as interim PM Sushila Karki takes charge; PM Modi extends ‘best wishes’

Nepal sets March 5 elections as interim PM Sushila Karki takes charge; PM Modi extends ‘best wishes’

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:06 IST
Nepal sets March 5 elections as interim PM Sushila Karki takes charge; PM Modi extends ‘best wishes’
Sushila Karki became Nepal’s next Prime Minister amid growing youth protests demanding the dissolution of parliament.

Trending Topics

trending videos