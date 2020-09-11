Mother gang-raped in front of her kids in Pakistan: Lahore cop's victim-blaming sparks anger

Sep 11, 2020, 08.40 AM(IST)
Cries of shock and rage struck out across Pakistan over the alleged gang-rape of a woman by two ‘robbers’ in front of her children on the main highway. The social media users and television pundits are calling for the suspects to be publicly hanged.