Mexico's fairytale puppet show returns to the stage

Nov 25, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
"El festín de los muñecos" (Puppet's feast) is the standard to which all puppet shows are compared to in Latin America. Over the past 20 years, this festival has been held in Guadalajara city and gathers puppeteers from all over the world.
