India-Maldives relations have taken a big hit since Mohamed Muizzu came to power in the Maldives. Muizzu's distinct anti-India and pro-China stand have meant huge flak from the political opposition and even his own party members. Lawmakers have even called for Muizzu's impeachment. A series of moves by Muizzu tilting away from traditional Maldivian ally India and towards China are in focus in this analysis on Inside South Asia.