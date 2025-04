In Maharashtra, the state government's initiative to promote Hindi in schools has ignited significant political debate. Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), have criticized the move, arguing that it undermines the prominence of Marathi and imposes Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking regions. Shiv Sena leaders have expressed concerns over the government's reference to Hindi as the 'national language' in official documents, emphasizing that Hindi holds the status of an official language, not a national one. ​