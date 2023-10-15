Mahalaya and the beauty of Durga Puja

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
In the Hindu calendar, Mahalaya is an auspicious day that is widely observed with great zeal and devotion throughout the Indian subcontinent, particularly in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. The eagerly awaited Durga Puja holiday, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, kicks off on this day. Mahalaya falls on Saturday, October 14, 2023, this year.

