Luxury automobile brands showcase their last combustion supercars before EV push

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Some of the latest high-end EV (electric vehicle) supercars were seen for the first time at the premiere exotic car show in North America, The Quail Motorsports Gathering, part of the annual Monterey Car Show in California.
