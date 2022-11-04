Korean Peninsula Tensions: 180 North Korean warplanes spotted north of South Korean border

Nov 04, 2022
Tensions in the Korean Peninsula are peaking. South Korea has scrambled its jets after Seoul detected about 180 North Korean war planes. The North Korean Jets were detected flying north of the military border for over four hours on Friday.
