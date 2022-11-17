Japan, China to hold talks; Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida to sit down in Bangkok

Published: Nov 17, 2022, 09:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After three years of rough patch Japanese and Chinese leaders are all set for a sit-down. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are meeting in Bangkok ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.
