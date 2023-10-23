Israel-Palestine war: Israeli strikes overwhelm Gaza, babies in Gaza bear the burnt of war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The most impacted group of people on the roadways as a result of the Israel-Palestine conflict are youngsters. Of the at least one hundred civilian deaths, the remains of forty infants and young children were removed on stretchers. The hospitals in Gaza are overrun by Israeli bombardment, with infants suffering the worst.

