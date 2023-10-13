Israel-Palestine war: Biden's Iran policy blamed for Hamas attack, Iran denies role in war | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
The US and Qatar have reached an agreement that the Qataris will not act on any request from Tehran to access the $6 billion in Iranian funds and this was informed by US officials on Thursday.

