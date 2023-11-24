videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Israel: IDF completes operational assessment of ceasefire lines, destroys Hamas tunnels | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Defence Forces in Gaza have been forced to contend with a sophisticated maze of underground tunnels and bunkers built by Hamas military experts.
trending now
Eight India sailors on death row in Qatar, were arrested in August 2022 | World News | WION
Bill Gates envisions a future without overworking humans | World News | WION
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers to be pulled out one by one through big pipe, rescue ops halted
Israel: IDF completes operational assessment of ceasefire lines, destroys Hamas tunnels | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Trauma inflicted children of Gaza, a mother's harrowing tale
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: Families await Gaza swap deal, hopeful about hostage exchange
Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Force says 'war is not over yet, the pause is temporary'
Israel-Hamas war: IDF says any movement towards North Gaza remains forbidden from their side
Israel-Hamas war: First batch of 13 hostages will be released at 4 PM Gaza time | Breaking
North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: Families await Gaza swap deal, hopeful about hostage exchange
Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Force says 'war is not over yet, the pause is temporary'
Israel-Hamas war: IDF says any movement towards North Gaza remains forbidden from their side
Israel-Hamas war: First batch of 13 hostages will be released at 4 PM Gaza time | Breaking