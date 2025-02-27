Israel hostage forum confirms identity of 4 bodies Hamas returned
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
The bodies of four Israeli hostages were handed over by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, days before the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will end. Watch this report for more details!
The bodies of four Israeli hostages were handed over by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, days before the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will end. Watch this report for more details!
Advertisment