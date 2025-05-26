LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 26, 2025, 09:47 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 09:47 IST
Israel-Hamas war: Rescuers say 22 killed, dozens injured in airstrikes across Gaza
Videos May 26, 2025, 09:47 IST

Israel-Hamas war: Rescuers say 22 killed, dozens injured in airstrikes across Gaza

Israel's offensive in Gaza continues. Rescuers say that at least 22 people lost their lives and dozens were injured in the latest Israeli strikes that hit the Gaza Strip.

Trending Topics

trending videos