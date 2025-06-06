LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Opposition Accuses Netanyahu's Government Of Arming Militias In Gaza
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 09:21 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 09:21 IST
Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Opposition Accuses Netanyahu's Government Of Arming Militias In Gaza
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 09:21 IST

Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Opposition Accuses Netanyahu's Government Of Arming Militias In Gaza

Israel's former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has alleged that the Netanyahu government is now arming a Gaza-based militia with known ties to ISIS.

Trending Topics

trending videos