A powerful sandstorm has struck Baghdad, drastically reducing visibility and leading to the cancellation of several flights. The storm, originating from Iran, has caused significant disruptions in air travel and daily activities across the Iraqi capital. With the thick haze covering the city, authorities are advising caution and urging residents to stay indoors. The sandstorm is a reminder of the harsh weather conditions that frequently affect the region, impacting both transportation and public safety.
Iran: Heavy Sandstorm Covers Baghdad, Flights Cancelled Due To Low Visibility
